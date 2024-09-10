Rahul Gandhi meets US lawmakers and Biden administration officials in Washington DC

Washington DC [US], September 10 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has interacted with Indian diaspora besides students and faculty at universities during his visit to the United States, also met US lawmakers.

The meeting, which took place at Rayburn House Office Building, here, was hosted by Congressman Bradley James Sherman and those present included US Congress members Jonathan Jackson, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Barbara Lee, Shri Thanedar, Jesus G. "Chuy" Garcia, Ilhan Omar, Hank Johnson and Jan Schakowsky.

Sources familiar with the meetings toldthat Rahul Gandhi also met US diplomat Donald Lu and lawmaker Pramila Jayapal.

They said that Rahul Gandhi met Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of South and Central Asia, US Department of State, in Washington DC on September 9.

He met Pramila Jayaram, an Indian-American Congress woman, as part of his engagements and later interacted with officials of US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Donald Lu came ahead of the American diplomat's visit to India and Bangladesh.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in the US on Sunday on a three-day visit.

The Congress leader said he looks forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and insightful conversations that will further strengthen the bond between India and the US during this visit.

This is Rahul Gandhi first visit to the US after he became Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

In a Facebook post earlier, he said Dallas has provided a fantastic start to his USA tour.

"My interaction with students and faculty at the University of Texas was dynamic and engaging, with thoughtful discussions on politics, production, skill-respect in India, and the vital role of youth and women in shaping the future of our nations," he said.

The Congress leader said the Indian Diaspora serves as a vital bridge between our countries, and their commitment to these values strengthens the bond between our two great unions.

"I am passionate about unleashing India's potential and look forward to more meaningful exchanges in the coming days," he said.

Chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda had said on Monday that Rahul Gandhi and he would be meeting a "fair amount of people" from Capitol Hill.

"Rahul Gandhi is visiting the US for three days. We had a full day in Dallas yesterday, where we had three main events, Rahul Gandhi had a fire side chat with the students in Texas, then we had a large community event with almost 4,000 people and then we had a community dinner in the evening. Then we came here today, and had a couple of meetings with the administration, friendly meetings with the people we know personally, and then we interacted with the students at the Georgetown University. Tomorrow, we have meetings on Capitol Hill. We have National Press Club meeting, we will have a conversation with think tank, and several other meetings," he had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor