Rain front to bring heavy downpours to many parts of Japan

Tokyo, Sep 11 Japan's weather agency said on Thursday that atmospheric conditions are very unstable in many parts of the country due to an autumn rain front, with torrential rain already hitting the Shikoku region in western Japan earlier in the morning.

Bands of heavy rain clouds developed over the southwestern prefectures of Nagasaki and Kumamoto early on Wednesday, bringing heavy rainfall, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Developed rain clouds covered the regions of Shikoku, Hokuriku and Tohoku on Thursday morning, the JMA said, adding the rain front will be almost stationary in the coming hours, reports Xinhua news agency.

Weather officials warned that atmospheric conditions will remain highly unstable in areas from Kyushu through Tohoku into the late evening, and localised downpours are possible in western and eastern Japan.

Torrential rain is also expected in some parts of Hokkaido through the late evening due to a cold air mass and a trough of low pressure.

Rainfall during the 24-hour period through Friday morning could reach up to 180 millimetres in southern Kyushu, 120 millimetres in the Kanto-Koshin region and 100 millimetres in the Tokai region, the JMA said.

The agency warned of landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and swelling and flooding of rivers, as well as lightning strikes, sudden gusts of wind and hail.

Earlier, on September 6, Tropical Storm Peipah left 24 people wounded and 40 houses damaged in four municipalities in the central Japanese prefecture of Shizuoka.

The most harm to humans occurred in Makinohara, including three people who were severely wounded and 20 others sustaining light injuries.

