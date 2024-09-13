Rajasthan: India-US Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas underway at Mahajan Field Firing Range

Rajasthan [India], September 13 : The 20th edition of the India-US Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas is currently underway at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. The exercise is scheduled to run from September 9-22, 2024.

Troops of India and US are training together to increase interoperability between forces of both nations, enhancing defence cooperation.

ANI spoke with key participants to gain insight into the training and its significance. Soldiers from both nations are not only engaging in strategic military drills but also taking part in yoga, exercise, and sports as part of a holistic training regimen.

Under Chapter Seven of the United Nations Charter, the exercise is designed to simulate real-world counter-terrorism operations and joint responses. The Indian Army contingent comprising 600 personnel is being represented by a battalion of the RAJPUT Regiment along with personnel from other arms and services. The US contingent comprising of similar strength will be represented by the troops of 1-24 Battalion of the Alaska based 11th Airborne Division of the US Army.

"The focus is on battle conditioning, anti-terrorist actions, joint planning, and field training exercises," said Captain Likhita, Logistics Officer of the Indian Army, explaining the scope of the drills. She further emphasised that "this exercise provides both forces the opportunity to understand each other's tactical policies, weapon systems, and combat techniques."

Reflecting on the development of this joint exercise over the years, Captain Likhita mentioned, "This year, we have seen a remarkable increase in the scope and complexity of the drills, which showcases our enhanced military strength and collaborative power."

Among the participants is Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Naib Subedar Mahadeep Singh, who brings a unique perspective to this exercise. He shared his journey, stating, "I was part of the very first India-US joint military exercise held in Mizoram in 2004, as a soldier."

He continued, "Nearly 20 years later, I am honoured to return as a Platoon Commander in this significant 20th edition." His pride and dedication to the joint exercise were evident in his words as he continued, "This opportunity to participate again, now leading my platoon, is a proud moment for me."

At the exercise site, a Central War Room has been established, where Indian Army officers are coordinating strategies and overseeing the drill operations. Captain Likhita provided insight into the logistical efforts, stating, "Our Central War Room is the brain of the entire exercise, directing tactical movements and strategies. Additionally, a temporary hospital equipped with modern medical technology has been set up to handle any emergency situation."

As the exercise draws to a close on September 22, a 48-hour validation drill will be conducted to test the efficiency and readiness of the troops.

Naib Subedar Mahadeep Singh commented on the significance of this final phase, saying, "The validation exercise is crucial. It ensures that everything we've practiced during the past days is implemented in a way that prepares us for real-world operations."

The Yudh Abhyas exercise has been held annually since 2004, alternating between India and the US. It will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting joint operations.

It will facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies. The joint exercise will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

