Rajesh Ganesh Sharma returns TV with 'Pandya Store'

Mumbai, Aug 24 Actor Rajesh Ganesh Sharma of 'Manmohini' fame is happy to make a comeback on TV screen with 'Pandya Store'. He spoke about the challenges he is facing to survive in the entertainment industry.

Rajesh said: "I'm quite happy to return on screen with a successful show, Pandya Store after a year. My last show was Mithai, for which I was shooting in 2022. According to me, surviving here in the industry is not easy. An actor faces many challenges.”

"The first is to crack an audition for the roles you fit for. Secondly even if you act good and get selected for the role. The other challenge appears to resemble the other actors who are going to play your family. And even if you succeed, the third challenge is you are not sure about the continuity of your role. These days shows are going off air in no time."

Rajesh entry in the show will unfold new twists in the show as he happens to be father of Pranali Makwana (Deepika Upadhyay), who is married to Bhaven (Shabaaz Abdullah Badi). Rajesh works as a clerk in the office of Bhaven's brother Amrish (Ankur Nayyar).

Talking about his role, he revealed: "I will essay the role of Paresh. And it is completely a positive role. My daughter keeps dominating his husband for being humiliated by her in-laws (Makwana family). So there will be new twists and turns in the story with new revelations about my role."

‘Pandya Store’ airs on Star Plus and is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores.

