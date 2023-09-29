Rajkummar Rao, Isha Koppikar, Amruta Fadnavis lead beach clean-up drive after Ganpati Visarjan

Mumbai, Sep 29 Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao, Amruta Fadnavis and Isha Koppikar were spotted at the biggest clean-up drive at Juhu Beach on Friday, post Ganpati Visarjan.

The country was celebrating Ganeshotsav for the last 11 days, and witnessed its conclusion on Thursday. Post the visarjan of Ganesh idols, celebrities teamed up with an NGO and joined hands in cleaning the beaches, preserving the natural beauty of the city.

The beach clean-up drive was scheduled at Juhu Beach at 7 a.m.

Rajkummar wore a black tee and joggers, and completed the look with a pair of sunglasses. He can be seen walking on the beach, and talking to the paparazzi.

He said: “We all love Ganpati, and hence we have come here. We are citizens of India.”

Rajkummar further said: “I am grateful to my fans, I am only because of these people. Coming from outside and receiving this love is not very easy. I am grateful and thankful.”

Isha was donning a purple co-ord set, while Amruta wore an emerald green coloured tracksuit. They were too seen participating in the clean up drive.

The celebrities were seen picking up the coconut shells, clothes, slippers and wooden items, etc from the beach and putting it in a bag.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar was recently seen in the crime thriller web series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’. He played the character of ‘Panna’. He next has ‘Sri’, ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, and ‘Stree 2’.

While, Isha next has the Tamil movie ‘Ayalaan’ in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor