Rajnath hails ASEAN-led forum as 'cornerstone of Indo-Pacific peace', pitches India's MAHASAGAR vision for inclusive security

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), November 1 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday described the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) as the "cornerstone of peace, stability and cooperation" in the Indo-Pacific as the 18-nation platform completed 15 years, underlining India's commitment to an open, inclusive and rules-based regional order.

Addressing the milestone meeting under Malaysia's chairmanship, themed "Inclusivity and Sustainability", Singh said the forum, launched in Hanoi in 2010, has evolved from a dialogue platform into a "dynamic framework for practical defence cooperation".

"India's security vision for the Indo-Pacific integrates defence cooperation with economic development, technology sharing and human resource advancement. The interlinkages between security, growth and sustainability define India's approach to partnership with ASEAN," he said.

Highlighting New Delhi's active role since inception, the Defence Minister noted that India has co-chaired four Expert Working Groups (EWGs) Humanitarian Mine Action with Vietnam (2014-17), Military Medicine with Myanmar (2017-20), Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) with Indonesia (2020-24) and currently Counter-Terrorism with Malaysia (2024-27).

"Exercises such as Force-18, hosted by India under the Humanitarian Mine Action EWG, stand as examples of our commitment to multilateral preparedness and humanitarian response," Singh said.

He said ADMM-Plus is an essential component of India's 'Act East Policy' and broader Indo-Pacific vision, adding that the elevation of ASEAN-India ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022 reflected "growing alignment of regional priorities".

Reaffirming India's faith in a rules-based order, Singh stressed adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and freedom of navigation and overflight, saying these principles "are not directed against any country but meant to safeguard collective interests".

The minister also flagged emerging domains like cyber threats, maritime domain awareness and critical infrastructure protection, noting that non-traditional security cooperation has built trust through joint exercises in HADR and maritime security.

On climate change, Singh stated that environmental stress and resource scarcity are key security concerns, adding that India's expertise in disaster risk reduction and early warning systems can enhance ASEAN's resilience efforts.

Looking ahead, he said the next phase of ADMM-Plus must adapt to new realities while resting on trust, inclusivity and sovereignty. "The future of regional security will depend on managing shared resources, protecting digital and physical infrastructure and responding collectively to humanitarian crises," he added.

Pitching India's new initiative, Singh said New Delhi stands ready to deepen cooperation under the spirit of "Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regions" (MAHASAGAR).

"As ADMM-Plus enters its sixteenth year, India stands ready to promote dialogue over discord and strengthen regional mechanisms that ensure peace and stability," he said.

Concluding his address, the Defence Minister called for reaffirming the ASEAN-led, inclusive security architecture to ensure the Indo-Pacific remains "a region of peace, stability and shared prosperity for generations to come".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor