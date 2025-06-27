Rajnath Singh discusses supply of S-400 systems, Su-30 MKI upgrades with Russian counterpart Belousov

Qingdao [China], June 27 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting in China's Qingdao and discussed supply of S-400 systems, Su-30 MKI upgrades, and procurement of critical military hardware in expeditious timeframes.

During the meeting on Thursday, the two leaders held discussions on several subjects, covering current geopolitical situations, cross-border terrorism and defence cooperation between the two nations, according to the Ministry of Defence press release.

Andrey Belousov highlighted the long-standing Indo-Russian relations which have stood the test of time and expressed solidarity with India on the "horrendous and cowardly terrorist act of 22nd April in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In a press release, Ministry of Defence stated, "It was one of the most important recent meetings between the leaders of the two nations, being held in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and the consequent necessity of augmenting defence production, especially in critical items such as air defence, air-to-air missiles, modern capabilities, and upgrades of air platforms.

"Supply of S-400 systems, Su-30 MKI upgrades, and procurement of critical military hardware in expeditious timeframes were some of the key takeaways of the meeting," it added.

Rajnath Singh stated that he and Belousov discussed boosting defence ties between two nations.

"Happy to have met the Defence Minister of Russia, Andrey Belousov on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Qingdao. We had insightful deliberations on boosting India-Russia defence ties," Singh posted on X.

Rajnath Singh arrived in China's Qingdaon on Thursday to attend SCO Defence Ministers Meeting. Upon his arrival, Rajnath Singh was welcomed by the Chinese Defence Minister, Admiral Dong Jun. Singh. Singh, along with Admiral Dong Jun and other leaders, also posed for a group photograph ahead of the Defence Ministers' meeting.

India declined to sign the joint declaration at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in China on Thursday, which, according to sources, did not have any mention of the dastardly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam but mentioned incidents in Pakistan.

According to government sources, Rajnath Singh did not sign the SCO document as India is not satisfied with the language of the joint document, as there was no mention of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, there was mention of the incidents that happened in Pakistan, so India refused to sign the joint declaration, and there is no joint communique either.

