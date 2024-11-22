Rajnath Singh exchanges gifts with Lao counterpart at ADMM-Plus gala

Vientiane [Laos], November 22 : Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exchanged gifts with Lao PDR's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, General Chansamone Chanyalath, during a gala dinner hosted by ASEAN Chair Lao PDR.

The event was part of the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) and was attended by key leaders, including US Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III.

Speaking at the ADMM-Plus, Singh reiterated India's support for a rule-based international order and the importance of a fair and inclusive Code of Conduct in the Indo-Pacific region.

Highlighting the need to ensure the legitimacy of all nations, he remarked, "India stands for freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce and adherence to international law for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."

Singh stressed that dialogue and peaceful negotiation remain India's core approaches to resolving global challenges, drawing attention to the increasing polarisation of international relations and the need for unity grounded in shared principles.

The Defence Minister also held bilateral meetings with several counterparts, including US Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III. Both leaders acknowledged the progress in India-US defence ties, particularly through enhanced operational coordination and industrial collaboration.

Singh highlighted the success of his visit to the US earlier this year, where key agreements like the Security of Supplies Agreement (SOSA) and the Memorandum of Agreement for Liaison Officers were signed. "Both sides welcomed ongoing efforts to deepen the military partnership and interoperability to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific," a statement noted. Singh commended Austin as a "great friend to India" and lauded his role in strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

Singh's engagements extended to discussions with counterparts from South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. In his meeting with South Korea's Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun, he emphasised opportunities for co-production and invited Korean companies to invest in India's defence corridors.

With Australia, Singh highlighted shared strategic interests and the implementation of an air-to-air refuelling arrangement to bolster interoperability. Meanwhile, discussions with New Zealand's Defence Minister Judith Collins centred on finalising a Defence Cooperation Agreement and enhancing collaboration in shipbuilding.

The ADMM-Plus forum also addressed climate change and its implications for global security. Singh called for multi-stakeholder engagement to build resilience in defence systems against climate impacts and proposed the development of an ADMM-Plus Defence Strategy on Climate Change.

Citing shared regional histories and cultural ties, Singh celebrated ASEAN's pivotal role in India's Act East policy, reaffirming India's commitment to fostering partnerships for a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

