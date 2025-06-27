Rajnath Singh gifts Madhubani painting from Bihar to Chinese counterpart Don Jun

Qingdao [China], June 27 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented a Madhubani painting from Bihar to his Chinese counterpart General Don Jun during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers Meeting in China's Qingdao.

This painting has its origins in the Mithila region of Bihar. It is also known as Mithila or Madhubani art. It is characterised by line drawings filled in with bright colours and contrasts or patterns. These paintings are popular because of their tribal motifs and use of bright, earthy colours.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh said that he and General Don Jun had "constructive and forward-looking exchange of views" on issues related to bilateral ties. Rajnath Singh expressed happiness on the resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

He further emphasised that it is incumbent on the two nations to maintain this positive momentum and avoid adding new complexities in bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Singh stated, "Held talks with Admiral Don Jun, the Defence Minister of China, on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Qingdao. We had a constructive and forward looking exchange of views on issues pertaining to bilateral relations. Expressed my happiness on restarting of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a gap of nearly six years. It is incumbent on both the sides to maintain this positive momentum and avoid adding new complexities in the bilateral relationship."

Singh arrived in China on Thursday for the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Admiral Dong Jun. Singh, Don Jun and other leaders, also posed for a group photograph ahead of the Defence Ministers' meeting.

On June 24, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met China's Vice-President Han Zheng along with other Heads of Delegation attending the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries.

"On 24 June, NSA Ajit Doval called on Han Zheng, Vice-President of China along with other Heads of Delegation attending the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing," India's Embassy in Beijing said in a post on X.

On June 23, NSA Doval held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing and reviewed recent developments in India-China relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of the bilateral ties, including by fostering greater people-to-people ties.

During the meeting, NSA Doval emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to maintain peace and stability in the region. The two leaders also spoke about other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the statement shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a statement shared on X, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "NSA Ajit Doval met Chinese FM Wang Yi in Beijing today. Discussions focused on bilateral, regional & international issues of mutual interest."

