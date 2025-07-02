Rajnath Singh, Hegseth discuss ways to augment defence ties with focus on expanding industry collaboration

New Delhi [India], July 2 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

Both leaders discussed a wide range of issues, ranging from long-term cooperation in the defence sector, including training and military exchanges, to expanding industry collaboration. They agreed to further build upon the momentum of this critical and mutually beneficial partnership across all its pillars such as interoperability, integration of defence industrial supply chains, logistics sharing, increased joint military exercises and cooperation with other like-minded partners.

Singh appreciated the unwavering support extended by the US to India for its fight against terrorism. He complimented the US Secretary of Defence for his dynamic leadership, which has propelled defence cooperation between the US and India to new levels. Mr Pete Hegseth invited Shri Rajnath Singh to the US for an in-person meeting to take the bilateral defence partnership forward.

In a post on X, Shri Rajnath Singh stated that the discussions were held to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US defence partnership & strengthen cooperation in capacity building. He looked forward to meeting the US Secretary of Defence at an early date.

This was their third telephonic conversation since January this year, when Mr Pete Hegseth was confirmed as US Secretary of Defence.

Meanwhile, S Jaishankar met US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, where he highlighted the strategic importance of India-US defence ties, describing them as "one of the most consequential pillars" of the bilateral relationship.

Speaking during the meeting at the Pentagon, Jaishankar said, "I am here with you at the Pentagon because we believe that our defence partnership is, today, truly one of the most consequential."

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed enthusiasm about the growing defence partnership between the two countries. He highlighted the integration of US defence systems into India's armed forces and outlined the goal of expanding industrial cooperation and co-production networks.

"The US is very pleased for the successful integration of many US defence items... building on this progress, we hope we can complete several major pending US defence sales to India, expand our shared defence industrial cooperation and co-production networks, strengthen interoperability... and formally sign a new framework of US-India major defence partnership," Hegseth said.

He added, "We are eager to work alongside you to realise our shared goals. They are deep and ongoing. The visit today marks an important milestone in the ongoing series of high-level engagements between our two great countries."

