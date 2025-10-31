Rajnath Singh holds key meeting with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 31 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

During his visit to the Malaysian capital, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, marking an important engagement between the two leaders.

The meeting between Rajnath Singh and Pete Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur reflects ongoing defence-level interactions between India and the United States.

This comes just days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the same city on October 27, where the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations, regional developments, and global challenges, underscoring the continued diplomatic and strategic engagement between New Delhi and Washington across multiple fronts.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet @SecRubio this morning in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues."

His remarks highlighted the depth of the India-US partnership, which continues to expand through sustained high-level engagements on both defence and foreign policy fronts.

The high-level interaction between the two leaders comes at a time when trade negotiations between India and the United States are ongoing, adding diplomatic weight to the broader economic dialogue between the two nations.

These talks complement the recent political and strategic meetings, reflecting a holistic approach to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Last week, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that India would not enter into any trade agreement "in haste" or accept conditions from partner nations that could limit its "trading choices".

His comments reflected New Delhi's cautious approach even as discussions with Washington continue to advance, providing context to India's broader strategy of balancing engagement with self-reliance.

He noted that trade agreements extend beyond "tariffs or market access" and are centred on building "trust, long-term ties, and creating sustainable frameworks for global business cooperation."

This perspective underscores India's intention to ensure that any future deal with the US aligns with its long-term economic goals, a sentiment that aligns with the government's consistent message of measured diplomacy in both trade and defence.

Goyal emphasised that New Delhi would continue to adopt a cautious and balanced stance. Referring indirectly to discussions with Washington, he said, "In a very short-term context, it's not about what is going to happen in the next six months. It's not just about being able to sell steel to America."

His remarks serve as a reminder that India seeks durability and balance in its partnerships rather than short-term benefits.

He further stated that India's trade strategy is guided by a long-term perspective rather than short-term goals, adding, "Trade deals are for a longer duration. It's not only about tariffs; it's also about trust and a relationship. Trade deals are also about businesses."

The emphasis on trust echoes the sentiment shared across recent India-US engagements, from diplomacy to defence, highlighting a consistent policy approach.

In line with this approach, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Friday said that trade negotiations between India and the US are "progressing well", with both sides "converging" on most points, indicating that a mutually advantageous agreement may be close.

"I think we are very close," Agrawal said, referring to the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on February 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor