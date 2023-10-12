Rajnath Singh holds meeting with French Armed Forces minister, says "India-France partnership has deepened over the years"

Paris [France], October 12 : Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held a meeting with the French Armed Forces minister Sebastien Lecornu in Paris, and emphasized that the India-France partnership has deepened over the years.

Sharing on his social media 'X', formerly known as Twitter, he said, "Had an excellent meeting with the French Minister for the Armed Forces, Mr Sebastien Lecornu in Paris. India-France strategic partnership has deepened over years and is more relevant today than ever."

Union Minister further stressed that both nations look forward to taking this partnership to newer heights.

"We look forward to taking this partnership to newer heights," the post read.

https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/1712327035371262352?s=20

Earlier on Wednesday, Rajnath Singh met with the CEOs of the top French defence companies with a focus on their plans for collaboration with India in France.

During the interaction Eric Trappier, CEO of Dassault; Pierre Eric Pommellet, CEO of Naval Group; Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus; and Olivier Andries, CEO of Safran Group were present.

Union Minister visited the Safran Engine Division's R&D Centre at Gennevilliers near Paris, France during the second and final leg of his two-nation tour.

During his visit to the R&D Centre, he witnessed the latest developments in aero-engine technology.

Later in the day, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will be holding the fifth Annual Defence Dialogue with the French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu.

Rajnath Singh reached Paris late on October 10 and also interacted with the Indian community.

While addressing the sizeable Indian community at the India House, he highlighted the various achievements of India in the defence sector such as increased defence exports, increasing indigenous production of defence equipment, concerted efforts on co-development and co-production in India and an enhanced outreach in the region.

The Defence Minister spoke about the tremendous progress achieved in India in the last nine years, an assessment that was heartily supported by the Indian community.

