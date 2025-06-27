Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart Dong Jun, stresses on border management and to have permanent solution of border demarcation

Qingdao [China], June 27 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers Meeting on Thursday and stressed on border management and to have a permanent solution of border demarcation by rejuvenating the established mechanism on the issue.

During the meeting, the two leaders held "in-depth discussions" on the need to maintain peace and tranquillity along the Indo-China border. Rajnath Singh acknowledged the work being undertaken by the two nations to bring back a semblance of normalcy in the bilateral relations, according to the Ministry of Defence press release.

Rajnath Singh highlighted the necessity of solving complex issues through a structured roadmap of permanent engagement and de-escalation. He emphasised the need to create good neighbourly conditions to achieve the best mutual benefits and to cooperate for stability in Asia and the world. He called for bridging the trust deficit created after the 2020 Border standoff by taking action on the ground.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated, "The two Ministers agreed to continue consultations at various levels to achieve progress on issues related to disengagement, de-escalation, border management and eventual delimitation through existing mechanisms."

India and China had reached an agreement in October on patrolling arrangements in the Depsang Plains and Demchok, two friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The understanding was reached after earlier disengagement in other friction points in eastern Ladakh following meetings at diplomatic and military levels.

During the meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Rajnath Singh appreciated the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar yatra after a gap of five years. He highlighted the important milestone of reaching 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

He also briefed Jon Dun on the terrorist attack carried out against innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 and India's Operation Sindoor aimed at dismantling the terrorist networks in Pakistan, according to the Ministry of Defence press release.

In a post on X, Singh stated, "Held talks with Admiral Dong Jun, the Defence Minister of China, on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Qingdao. We had a constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on issues about bilateral relations. Expressed my happiness at the restarting of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a gap of nearly six years. It is incumbent on both sides to maintain this positive momentum and avoid adding new complexities in the bilateral relationship."

Rajnath Singh gifted a Madhubani painting from Bihar to his Chinese counterpart, General Dong Jun, during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers Meeting in China's Qingdao.

This painting has its origins in the Mithila region of Bihar. It is also known as Mithila or Madhubani art. It is characterised by line drawings filled in with bright colours and contrasts or patterns. These paintings are popular because of their tribal motifs and use of bright, earthy colours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor