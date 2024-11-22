Rajnath Singh meets Japan's Defence Minister, Philippines Defence Secretary in Laos

Vientiane [Laos], November 22 : Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held meetings with the Japanese Defence Minister, General Nakatani and the Defence Secretary of the Philippines, Gilberto Teodoro in Laos.

In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Had a very good meeting with the Defence Minister of Japan, General Nikatani in Vientiane, Lao PDR".

Singh expressed confidence in the India-Japan partnership and said that it will "play a significant role in ensuring free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region".

The meeting comes on the heels of EAM Jaishankar's remarks during the 7th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum.

Jaishankar had noted, "India - Japan Special Strategic Global Partnership serves a cause of regional peace, international stability and global prosperity. It is a bilateral relationship of great trust and growing substance. Our convergences are built on the alignment between India's Act-East Policy, our Indo-Pacific vision of SAGAR, and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision, as well as our shared support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). As we expand common interests and forge new modes of collaboration, our strategic partnership will progress accordingly."

The meeting between the Indian and Japanese Defence Ministers comes when the two are in Laos to attend the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus forum at Vientiane.

Rajnath Singh also held interactions with the Defence Secretary of the Philippines in Laos.

He wrote on X, "Had an excellent meeting with the Defence Secretary of Philippines, Mr. Gilberto Teodoro".

Singh said, "Philippines is an important partner in our Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. India is strongly committed to further strengthen and expand defence cooperation with Philippines".

The meeting becomes important as it happened days after India and Philippines marked celebrations of 75 years of establishing diplomatic ties on November 14.

During the event, EAM Jaishankar had commented on how the defence and security collaboration between the two countries has moved forward. He had remarked, "Our convergences and shared interest in the Indo-Pacific have contributed to the strengthening of ties. India- Philippines friendship is truly an enduring one that is poised to now move to a higher orbit".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday attended the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM) in Vientiane, Laos.

During the meeting, Singh underscored India's commitment to dialogue in resolving complex issues and emphasised that India firmly believes in constructive engagement among nations to achieve genuine, long-term solutions to global problems.

The defence minister reiterated India's commitment to the promotion of peace and prosperity in the Indo-pacific and said, "In the context of promotion of peace and prosperity in the Indo-pacific, India stands for freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce and adherence to international law."

Singh held several bilaterals on the sidelines of the summit. These include meetings with his American, South Korean and Australian counterparts amongst others.

He also participated in an Indian Community event where he highlighted the progress India has made in various spheres in recent years. He dwelt upon the commitment of the government to make India fully developed by 2047.

