Rajnath Singh meets Netherlands' Foreign Minister; Letter of Intent on defence cooperation inked

New Delhi [India], December 18 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands, David Van Weel, in New Delhi on Thursday, reaffirming the strong and growing defence partnership between the two countries.

Both Ministers discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment, the Ministry of Defence stated.

They also reaffirmed the commitment to enhance military-to-military cooperation with a focus on developing defence cooperation as a key pillar of the Strategic Partnership.

The ministers highlighted the "shared commitment of India and the Netherlands to a free, open, inclusive, and rule-based Indo-Pacific region," adding that they also emphasised the need for a "closer defence partnership and connecting the defence industries from both nations, especially in the field of niche technology."

According to the Ministry of Defence, a Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation was exchanged between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Ambassador of the Netherlands to India Marisa Gerards, in the presence of the two Ministers.

Both countries intend to explore the possibilities of defence cooperation in identified areas for the mutual benefit by developing a Defence Industrial Roadmap for technology collaboration, co-production and co-development of platforms & equipment.

Rajnath Singh stated that people-to-people ties between both countries are very strong, with a large Indian diaspora in the Netherlands serving as a living bridge and strengthening the bonds of friendship.

Earlier today, David van Weel arrived in India. He will have engagements in Delhi and Mumbai, aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries.

Sharing the details of his arrival in a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Foreign Minister Weel's visit would diversify the ties between the two countries.

"Welkom in India! FM David Van Weel @ministerBZ of the Netherlands arrived in New Delhi today. His visit and engagements in Delhi and Mumbai will focus on further deepening and diversifying India-Netherlands bilateral ties", he wrote on X.

The high-level visit to India comes ahead of the visit by PM Dick Schoof, slated for February next year.

