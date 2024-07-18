Rajnath Singh speaks with Tanzanian counterpart undergoing treatment in India, wishes her good health

New Delhi [India], July 18 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke with her Tanzanian counterpart, Stergomena Tax, who is undergoing medical treatment in India.

Singh also wished him a speedy recovery and good health.

"Spoke to the Defence Minister of Tanzania, Dr. Stergomena Tax who is undergoing medical treatment in India. Wishing her good health and speedy recovery," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

India and Tanzania enjoy traditionally close, friendly, and cooperative relations.

From the 1960s to the 1980s, the political relationship between the two nations involved shared commitments to anticolonialism, non-alignment, as well as South-South cooperation and close cooperation in international fora, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

In the post-Cold War period, India and Tanzania both initiated economic reform programmes around the same time alongside developing external relations aimed at broader international political and economic relations, developing international business linkages and inward foreign investment.

The bilateral relations between India and Tanzania were elevated to Strategic Partnership during the Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan's state visit to India.

In recent years, India-Tanzania ties have evolved into a modern and pragmatic relationship with sound political understanding, diversified economic engagement, people-to-people contacts in the field of education & healthcare, and development partnerships in capacity building training, concessional credit lines and grant projects, the MEA stated.

