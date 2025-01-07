Rajnath Singh to meet Maldivian counterpart on January 8, will review bilateral defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], January 7 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Maldives Defence Minister Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon in New Delhi on Wednesday, with discussions to focus on defence cooperation between the two nations, including training, exercises, and defence projects to enhance the capabilities of the Maldives National Defence Forces.

Notably, the Defence Minister of Maldives will be on a three-day visit to India from January 8 to 10. During his stay, he will also be visiting Goa and Mumbai.

The Ministry of Defence in a press release said, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with the Defence Minister of Maldives Mr Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon in New Delhi on January 08, 2025. During the talks, the two Ministers will review the various facets of bilateral defence cooperation including training, regular exercises, defence projects, workshops and seminars to enhance the capability of the Maldives National Defence Forces as well as supply of defence equipment and stores."

"India and the Maldives share spiritual, historical, linguistic and ethnic ties. The Maldives occupies a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, which aims to bring stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Also, both nations are key players in maintaining safety and security of IOR, thus contributing to India's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)," the release added.

Earlier on Sunday, Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdulla Khaleel, concluded his first official visit to India, an official press release by the Maldives' Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

The visit included high-level discussions and the signing of key agreements to advance development cooperation, marking a significant step in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations.

Khaleel met with Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, where they reviewed the broad spectrum of bilateral relations.

Discussions centred on exploring new areas of collaboration, particularly in development projects, infrastructure, and socio-economic initiatives.

Khaleel expressed his appreciation for India's continued support in addressing the fiscal challenges faced by the Maldives, emphasising the importance of this partnership in promoting economic stability, the press release stated.

One of the visit's key highlights was the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP). This agreement launched the third phase of project-based cooperation between India and the Maldives, aiming to bring tangible benefits to communities at the grassroots level.

