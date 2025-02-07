Rajnath Singh, US counterpart Hegseth agree on enhanced defence cooperation to deter "aggression in Indo-Pacific"

Washington DC [US], February 7 : US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held an introductory call on Thursday to reaffirm their commitment to the US-India Major Defence Partnership.

During the discussion, the two leaders emphasised on enhancing operational cooperation, as well as advancing defence industrial and technological collaboration to deter "aggression in Indo-Pacific."

"Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh held an introductory call today to reaffirm their shared commitment to the US-India Major Defense Partnership. The leaders agreed to pursue an ambitious agenda to accelerate our operational cooperation and defense industrial and technology collaboration to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific," the US Department of Defence said in a statement.

It added, "The Secretary noted he looks forward to holding the next 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and concluding the next ten-year US-India Defense Framework this year."

Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that he reviewed ongoing defence cooperation and explored ways to expand India-US defence ties.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, "We reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation and explored ways and means to expand and deepen the India-US bilateral defence relationship. We also agreed to chart out an ambitious agenda which includes operational, intelligence, logistics and defence-industrial cooperation. Looking forward to work closely with Secretary Hegseth."

India-US defence cooperation is based on 'New Framework for India-US Defence Cooperation' which was renewed for 10 years in 2015.

In 2016, the defence relationship was designated as a Major Defence Partnership (MDP). On 30 July 2018, India was moved into the Tier-1 of the US Department of Commerce's Strategic Trade Authorization license exception, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Defence cooperation is multifaceted and includes regular institutionalised bilateral dialogue, military exercises, and defence procurements. At the apex of dialogue mechanisms is the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue co-chaired by the Minister of External Affairs and Minister of Defence and the US Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense. Thisdialogue provides guidance on political, military and strategic issues. The fifth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue took place in November 2023 in New Delhi.

Important defence agreements which provide the framework for interaction and cooperation are: Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (2016); Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (2018); Industrial Security Agreement (2019); and Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (2020) andMemorandum of Intent for Defense Innovation Cooperation (2018).

