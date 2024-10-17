RAK Ruler receives US-UAE Business Council to discuss growing trade relations, cooperation

Ras Al-Khaimah [UAE], October 17 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed Robert Raines, US Consul-General for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and a high-level delegation from the US-UAE Business Council, led by its President, Danny E. Sebright, today at the Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

Sheikh Saud and the Consul-General discussed the growing trade and investment relations with the US, exploring ways to further strengthen cooperation and strategic partnerships across various economic and trade sectors and lay the groundwork for enduring progress and prosperity for Ras Al Khaimah and the US.

Following this meeting, Sheikh Saud, the Consul-General, and US-UAE Business Council representatives were briefed by senior business leaders and government officials from Ras Al Khaimah on the Emirate's ambitious development goals and thriving business environment, highlighting further opportunities for investment.

Sheikh Saud said, "Ongoing dialogue is integral to deepening the strong bond between Ras Al Khaimah and the United States, not only through enhanced trade but also by strengthening the human connections that drive our shared prosperity. By fostering collaboration between our nations and businesses, we are laying the foundation for a future of greater innovation, economic growth and mutual understanding."

The briefing was also attended by senior executives of leading US companies, including Deloitte, General Motors, PwC, Boeing, and Oracle, and high-level officials from the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and its Consulate in Dubai.

Raines and members of the US-UAE Business Council expressed appreciation to Sheikh Saud for his generous hospitality and warm reception. They praised the strong economic relations between the UAE and the US, as well as the exceptional investment environment in Ras Al Khaimah. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor