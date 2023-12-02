Rakhee Gulzar to make a comeback with Bengal film 'Amar Boss’

Mumbai, Dec 2 Veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar, who is known for films such as ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, ‘Kaala Patthar’, ‘Khal Nayak’, ‘Karan Arjun’ and others is making a comeback in Bengali films after a hiatus. The actress was last seen in Bengali cinema in her theatrical release 'Shubho Mahurat' which was helmed by Rituparno Ghosh.

The actress will be soon seen in the upcoming Bengali film 'Amar Boss’ in which she essays the role of the protagonist.

'Amar Boss’, which also stars Shiboprosad and Srabanti Chatterjee is helmed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. The cameras are expected to start rolling on January 3 for the film.

Nandita Roy expressed her excitement about working with Rakhee Gulzar: “I have great regards for Rakhee di and wanted to work with her for a long time. ‘Amar Boss’ was conceived keeping her in mind. We are delighted about getting this opportunity to work with her.”

Shiboprosad added: “We have been in touch with Rakhee di for quite some time now. She has seen most of our films and said her favourite is ‘Haami’. She is not just a gem of an actress but also a warm person, a straight talker, someone who shares so much love for the animals as well. She has many, many qualities that are truly mesmerising. We are proud to work with her.”

Prior to this, she was seen in Gautam Halder’s 'Nirban’, which did rounds of several film festivals in 2019 but the film didn't have a theatrical release. 'Nirban' was included in the Indian Panorama section of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India and was later screened at the Kolkata International Film Festival in 2019.

Reflecting on her quiet life in Panvel during KIFF (2019), Rakhee shared her experiences of visiting Kolkata anonymously and exploring the local markets. She also spoke about being choosy, as she said, “I used to work in cinema when it was very different. But I have no regrets about stopping, about not working with directors I have not worked with. My favourite director is Tapan Sinha, I love the way he made films for everyone. As an actress, I have had the same beliefs”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor