Rakul turns 33, gets b’day wishes from Ajay Devgn, Samantha, Jackky Bhagnani, Allu Arjun

New Delhi, Oct 10 Actress Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday. The actress has become renowned in both Hindi as well as South Indian cinema due to her many roles in Telugu and Tamil films.

On her special day, the ‘Spyder’ actress received a bunch of warm wishes from several fans and celebrities.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn with whom Rakul co-starred in the film ‘Runway 34’, wished her on his social media platform X , formerly Twitter, and wrote: “Happy Birthday, co-pilot @Rakulpreet”.

The South Indian cinema star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, took to her Instagram Stories and wished the ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’ star a Happy Birthday.

Sharing a picture of the actress, Samantha wrote: “Beautiful inside and out, that’s my favourite kind. Wishing you everything your heart desires and the best year yet.”

The wishes did not however stop there, as the actress’ boyfriend, fellow actor Jackky Bhagnani put out a romantic heartfelt Instagram post and wrote: “On your special day, I want to express my admiration for the one who always leaves me in awe.

“With you, every day feels like an incredible journey, and there’s never a dull moment. You’re more than just my companion; you’re my confidant, my partner-in-crime, and the one who fills my life with love and laughter," he added.

Concluding his post, he wrote: “On your big day, I wish you everything you have ever dreamt of, and more. May all your dreams come true because you only and only deserve the absolute best in life. Happy birthday to the one who makes every day extraordinary.”

Producers Guild of India President Shibasish Sarkar on X wrote: “Many many happy returns of the day @Rakulpreet. wish you a great year ahead with love, peace and happiness!!”

She replied with: “Thank youuuuu so much”.

Actor Allu Arjun took to Instagram and wrote: “Many, many happy returns of the day to my favourite Rakul Preet. May you get everything you wished for my Fav.” He posted a Gif of a birthday cake and candles.

Rakul Preet Singh also shared on her Instagram of her birthday celebrations from Monday night at a party with friends.

On her birthday, she graciously cut a chocolate cake with media persons flocking around her. During the celebrations, she donned a dazzling body clinging orange long dress and her hair tied in a ponytail, cutting the cake and passing around a large slice to the media persons gathered around her.

On the work front, the actress was most recently seen in the films ‘Chhatriwali’, ‘Boo’, and ‘I Love You’. She is set to star in the upcoming Tamil sci-fi film ‘Ayalaan’ and the Kamal Haasan-starrer-vigilante-action film ‘Indian 2’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor