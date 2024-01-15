Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Varun Tej and Lavanya celebrate Sankranti with mega family

Mumbai, Jan 15 Star Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela celebrated this Sankranti with grandeur in Bangaluru, creating unforgettable moments with their extended family and close friends.

The mega family of the industry came together to celebrate Sankranti.

The festivities were captured in a heartwarming family photo shared by Upasana on her Instagram account.

The picture showcased the mega family, including the newest member, their newborn daughter Klin Kaara, and their canine companion Rhyme.

The joyous occasion was also graced by the presence of the newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya.

Upasana offered a virtual glimpse into the festivities with a series of posts on her social media, treating fans to a visual feast of the celebration.

Expressing her gratitude, Upasana captioned one of the posts: “Happy Happy Sankranti. My heart and belly are full. Thank you Athamma and Mamaya for bringing us all together. @chiranjeevikonidela @konidelasurekha.”

