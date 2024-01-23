"Ram-Sita symbolise profound cultural, civilizational linkage between India and Nepal", says Foreign Minister Saud

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 23 : Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud called the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya a 'proud' moment and said that Lord Ram and Goddess Sita are the epitomes of courage, sacrifice, justice and righteousness.

He further said that they symbolise the profound cultural and civilizational linkage between India and Nepal.

"Jay Shree Ram! Inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir by Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and accomplishment of sacred Prana Pratishtha ceremony today is a proud moment for all the followers of Sanatan Dharma. Maryada Purushottam Sri Rama and Mata Sita, daughter of Nepal, were the epitomes of courage, sacrifice, justice and righteousness," Saud posted on X.

"Between our two countries, Nepal and India, they symbolise the profound cultural and civilizational linkage. May their virtues and ideals continue to lead us to the service of humanity!" he added.

Jay Shree Ram! Inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir by Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and accomplishment of sacred Prana Pratishtha ceremony today is a proud moment for all the followers of Sanatan Dharma. Maryada Purushottam Sri Rama and Mata Sita, daughter of… pic.twitter.com/mrc3zp6BSG — NP Saud (@NPSaudnc) January 22, 2024

Meanwhile, in Janakpur, the home town of Goddess Sita, devotees lit 2.5 lakh oil lamps, to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya on Monday evening.

Rallies and celebratory events were also held in the ancient city along with the screening of the Pran Pratistha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Janakpur, the Chief Mahanth along with the Chotte Mahanth had attended the ceremony.

The idol of Shri Ram Lalla was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ayodhya who later led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

Stressing the significance of laying the foundation for India's next millennium, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the citizens to pledge towards building a strong, capable, grand, and divine India from this moment onward.

"We have to lay the foundation of India for the next one thousand years. Moving ahead from the temple, now all of us countrymen take an oath to build a strong, capable, grand and divine India from this very moment", the Prime Minister exhorted the countrymen.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

Distinguished individuals from various domains, including cricket, film, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, and other fields, attended the ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor