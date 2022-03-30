Ramadan 2022: Ajman ruler orders release of 82 prisoners ahead of holy month

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 82 prisoners of various nationalities, who have demonstrated good conduct during their sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. The pardon is a gesture by the Ruler of Ajman to provide prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and alleviate the suffering of their families. Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, has commended Ajman Ruler's noble gesture, which aimed at bringing happiness to people and ensuring social cohesion.

Earlier, rulers of Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi issued similar orders. Abu Dhbai ruler and President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 540 prisoners. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has pardoned 659 prisoners. His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 210 prisoners. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 345 prisoners. Ramadan, the holy month for the Muslims, is observed for one whole month. The last date of the holy month marks the arrival of the festival of Eid. According to UAE astronomer and chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the first day of Ramadan is expected to fall on April 2.