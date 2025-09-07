Ramon airport flights to resume after Houthi drone strike
By ANI | Updated: September 7, 2025 23:15 IST2025-09-07T23:14:29+5:302025-09-07T23:15:04+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 7 (ANI/TPS): Ramon Airport near Eilat resumed full operations on Sunday after being struck by a Houthi drone.
The Israel Airports Authority said Ramon's reopening followed a comprehensive situational assessment. Incoming and outgoing flights are expected to begin shortly, and airlines have been notified.
A Houthi drone launched from Yemen struck a passenger hall, injuring two people. (ANI/TPS)
