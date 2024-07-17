Rampant corruption leaves local youth unemployed in PoGB

Gilgit City [PoGB], July 17 : Senior officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) recently lambasted the local administration in a meeting concerning the rampant corruption and shady recruitment processes for government jobs and projects in the PoGB, a local news source from PoGB reported.

During a meeting, a senior PWD official said that there are several people in the local administration who have been reported for taking cuts to give government jobs, which has been the main cause of corruption and unemployment.

As real talented people in PoGB are not able to afford their cuts. The official said, "There are some developmental projects in PoGB, but the corrupt officials must understand that the money that is being invested in these does not belong to them. It belongs to the people and the government has invested it to ease the life of the general public.'

He further lamented that this money is not being invested to provide luxury to these officials.

"However, the current situation in the PoGB depicts that this money is being controlled by these shady officers."

The official added there are some mafias in the government who have been enjoying these projects, but we will show them their real place in the upcoming elections.

"There are some mafias in the government who have been enjoying these projects and these grants, we will show them their real place in the coming elections, as this will not be tolerated, that the young and talented youth of PoGB struggle while these mafias enjoy riches. These people should leave their posts or leave corruption. They often take cuts. Very often, parents in PoGB are forced to sell their lands to afford the education of their children. Now how will these people afford the money that these corrupt officials ask for jobs? Is it a fashion now in PoGB that people will first pay for getting an education and then pay for getting a job?" the senior PWD official said.

The PWD engineers demanded that 50 percent of the jobs that are supposed to be offered under PoGB developmental projects be reserved for PoGB residents only.

They added that free electricity or minimally priced electricity must be provided to the citizens of PoGB, as the same report claimed.

Emphasising that this is the biggest tragedy for the local youth, another local PWD official said that the "corrupt people sitting on high posts select people who are typically incapable and sometimes even underqualified or uneducated to bear the responsibilities of these projects."

He added, "Then somehow, these incapable people are also made permanent by either twisting the rules or twisting the selection process. This end leaves our people jobless and poor, which is injustice to the people who deserve these posts".

