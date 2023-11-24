Ranbir Kapoor 'can't wait to lip-sync' to 'Indian Idol 14' contestant

Mumbai, Nov 24 Actor Ranbir Kapoor was left awestruck by the performance of 'Indian Idol 14' contestant Subhadeep Das, and shared how he can't wait to lip-sync to his songs.

'Indian Idol Season 14' will be celebrating the 'Shaandaar Parivaar' special. The cast of 'Animal' - Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna will be a part of the show and they will not only enjoy the performances put forward by the contestants but also share some interesting anecdotes, much to the delight of the audience.

As part of the family special episode, Ranbir surprised Subhadeep, from Kolkata, by inviting his mother to watch him perform live.

He sang a fantastic rendition of the songs 'Jab Se Tere Naina' and 'Kesariya' from Ranbir's films 'Saawariya' and 'Brahmastra' respectively.

Speaking about his performance, Ranbir said: "The song that you sang, 'Jab Se Tere Naina', was my first song, which was sung by Shaan, and 'Kesariya' was sung by Arijit Sing; both are such great singers."

"You sang the same songs but added your style to them. I'd just like to say that I can't wait to lip-sync to your songs," he added.

Judge Shreya Ghoshal also praised Subhadeep and said: "Subhadeep, I always look forward to your performances. I am sure there will come a time when we will have to buy tickets to attend your show."

'Indian Idol Season 14' airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor