Ranbir on Anil Kapoor’s absence from ‘Animal’ trailer launch: ‘He had prior commitments’

New Delhi, Nov 24 Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was in the national capital for the release of the trailer of his upcoming movie ‘Animal’, opened up on why Anil Kapoor, who plays a key character in the film was not present at the event.

In a surprising turn of events, the much-anticipated grand trailer launch event for ‘Animal’ left fans puzzled as Bollywood stalwart Anil Kapoor was notably absent.

When asked about his absence, Ranbir said: “Anil Kapoor is currently in Dubai. This event was supposed to happen on the 21st, but got pushed for certain reasons. He already had prior commitments there.”

“We miss him dearly. He is an important part of our film; this movie wouldn't have been possible without Anil Sir. We miss you, Anil Sir, Jhakaas,” added Ranbir.

Known for his charismatic on-screen presence and enthusiasm for film promotions, Anil plays the father of the protagonist, played by Ranbir.

The 'Animal' trailer is largely centred on father-son relationship. In the trailer, Ranbir is looking raw and intense. His character is highly in awe of and obsessed with his father, and he is seen trying to please him in every way.

Moreover, considering the secrecy surrounding the movie's plot, it is also conceivable that Anil’s absence is intentional, strategically aligning with the film's mysterious aura.

The trailer is a violent, bloody, as well as an emotional story. The child of a rich man, Ranbir’s character has a relationship with his father which is carved in blood and shaped by this darkness, he embraces his bloodlust and becomes a psychotic bloodthirsty killer.

Written-directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie fuses elements typical of both South Indian and Bollywood films.

Releasing on December 1, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

