Ranbir's psycho love is captured in ‘Saari Duniya Jalaa Lenge’ from 'Animal'

Mumbai, Nov 25 Ranbir Kapoor-starrer latest track ‘Saari Duniya Jalaa Lenge’ the upcoming film 'Animal', captures a kind of murderous and psychotic love that really tells just exactly what Ranbir’s character is.

Contrary to its title though, the song’s nature is much more gentle and speaks more of a kind of love, a family love, where he will burn the whole world down if anything happens to his loved ones.

Sung by B Prakk, the new track has a very standard Bollywood style Punjabi flair where it stylistically is just very weird. Partly it almost sounds like a mourning song, and is laden with classic Punjabi pop elements.

However, later the track hits an orchestral note which makes it extremely big and grand, thus exemplifying more and more of the gangster’s madness while still surprisingly sounding gentle.

A very clever and unique choice to go about it, B Prakk’s vocals are done in the most standard pop, film songs that can be imagined. A strong element of romanticism imbued in it, ‘Saari Duniya Jalaa Lenge’ has some very powerful vocals given by the singer.

His voice is passionate, appealing, sorrowful, mournful, and even one of longing. The instrumentation is also a very unique contrast to the whole track, because on hand it talks about Ranbir’s murderous psycho love and bestial mentality while on the other, it also sounds romantic which makes rather creepy to boot.

As such, the composition of Jaani is on point because he had a good enough understanding of the singer’s voice and composed accordingly, doing justice to the voice.

Written-directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie fuses elements typical of both South Indian and Bollywood films.

Releasing on December 1, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor