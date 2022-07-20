Ranil Wickremesinghe succeeds Gotabaya Rajapaksa as Sri Lanka's new President
The Sri Lankan Parliament Wednesday voted interim president Ranil Wickremesinghe as the next President of the crisis-hit country. He won 134 of the total 219 votes that were found valid. The other candidates in fray were ruling-party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, and leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna party Anura Kumara Dissanayaka.