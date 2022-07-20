Ranil Wickremesinghe succeeds Gotabaya Rajapaksa as Sri Lanka's new President

Ranil Wickremesinghe succeeds Gotabaya Rajapaksa as Sri Lanka's new President

The Sri Lankan Parliament Wednesday voted interim president Ranil Wickremesinghe as the next President of the crisis-hit country. He won 134 of the total 219 votes that were found valid. The other candidates in fray were ruling-party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, and leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna party Anura Kumara Dissanayaka.
 

