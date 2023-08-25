Rapper brothers Baby Trench, Polo G arrested in police raid for illegal arms, drugs

Los Angeles, Aug 25 Popular rap brother duo of Baby Trench and Polo G have been arrested after a police raid on the former's Chatsworth mansion in California.

According to TMZ, Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, was arrested after police found an illegal short-barrel rifle and drugs after searching his $4.9 million mansion and car. His younger brother, Trench Baby, whose real name is Taurean Bartlett, was wanted in a robbery case and was taken into police custody.

Trench Baby was released late on Wednesday after posting $100,000 bail. Polo G was released on his own recognisance, according to Los Angeles County jail records.

One of the witnesses arrived on location to film the video, and cops say Trench Baby drew a handgun with an extended magazine, demanding the man empty his pockets and wire money to him into another account.

Trench Baby has a September 13 court date hearing while Polo G is scheduled to appear on September 12.

Polo G is represented by attorney Bradford Cohen, who has represented rappers Draze, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. It is unclear who represents Trench Baby.

After their arrest, the legal representatives said that the police had "refused to allow us access to our client which is also an illegal and unethical practice and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions."

The raid and subsequent arrests stem from an Los Angeles Police Department investigation into an August 15 robbery at a home in the 18,500 block of Clydesdale Avenue in Granada Hills.

Taurus Bartlett, performing as Polo G, is a Columbia Records artist. His 2019 debut, 'Die a Legend' went double-platinum. The following year, his second album, 'Goat', had 10 songs chart in Billboard's Hot 100.

In 2021, his third album, 'Hall of Fame' debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album’s single, 'Rapstar' spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, besting superstars Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, the Weeknd and Ariana Grande.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor