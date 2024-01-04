Rapper Iggy Azalea won't be finishing her 4th album

Los Angeles, Jan 4 Rapper Iggy Azalea has shared a lengthy post on X explaining that she wouldn't be finishing her 4th album, and would be pursuing different creative endeavours.

"I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life. For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world," Azalea wrote, reports People magazine.

She continued: “I know a lot of people have this idea that I was 'bullied away from music' and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything! In fact, I’m too stubborn. I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits.”

As per People, Azalea then revealed that she would be moving away from music and into something else. “In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about songwriting”, she explained. "To many of you that’s no shock to read. It shows in my work. Haha! Jokes aside, I do spend a lot more time on that part of things… because I'm most confident at that.”

She added: "That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album. It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it. The rapper said she feels "really happy & passionate when she's "focused on that.”

"I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me," she said of her decision, adding: "Can't wait to start sharing some of the things I’ve been involved in creating and hoping you’ll see my quirk and humour in anything I touch."

The ‘Black Widow’ performer then offered an apology to fans who were waiting on music from her. "I know for some fans this probably makes you feel a little deflated - I’m sorry to let you down," she wrote. "But, it’s more important I don’t let myself down. I hope you'll understand.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor