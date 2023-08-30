Rashami Desai: 'Raksha Bandhan makes me reflect on my life, how protective my brothers have been for me'

Mumbai, Aug 30 Television actress Rashami Desai understands the importance of spending time with family and loved ones during special occasions like Raksha Bandhan, which she says makes her reflect on her life as to how loving and protective her brothers have been for her.

Talking about special occasion, Rashami said: "Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious occasion and our country being so rich in traditional values and culture, it is of utmost relevance. For me personally, this day has always been special because it makes me reflect on my life as to how loving and protective my brothers have been for me.”

She added: “It is one of the purest bonds on Earth and there's so much fun to have a loving brother who's jovial and at the same time. I plan to celebrate the day with my brothers and reflect on the special memories of childhood. We are all so busy in today's time that such days rarely happen. So when they come, it's important to make the most of it. I wish everyone out there a very Happy Raksha Bandhan"

Rashami made her Hindi television debut with 'Ravan' in 2006 and then had a dual role in 'Pari Hoon Main'. She gained the spotlight with the show ‘Uttaran’.

She has also participated in shows such as ‘Zara Nachke Dikha 2’, ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 5’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 6’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

She was also seen in the film ‘Dabangg 2’.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor