Rashid bin Humaid participates in a coordination meeting for heads of the Gulf Olympic Committees

Paris [France], August 3 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee and Head of the UAE delegation participating in the Paris Olympic Games, participated in a coordination meeting for the heads of the Gulf Olympic Committees on the sidelines of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games in Paris 2024, in the presence of Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee.

The meeting preceded the official reception hosted by Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatari Olympic Committee, on Thursday in the French capital, Paris. (ANI/WAM)

