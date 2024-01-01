Rashmika Mandanna extends ‘happiest’ New Year wishes to her ‘loves’

Mumbai, Jan 1 Actress Rashmika Mandanna on Monday extended warm greetings for the New Year to her fans, and shared a selfie, leaving the internet in awe of her natural beauty.

The ‘Dear Comrade’ actress enjoys 40.9 million followers on Instagram. She has a vibrant social media account and is often seen sharing glimpses of her day to day life.

As we embark on a fresh year, Rashmika took to Instagram Stories and penned a heartwarming wish. She shared a selfie wherein we can see her flaunting her dimpled smile. She is not wearing any makeup and is exhibiting her flawless skin.

The post was captioned: “Good morning! Happiest new year my loves! 2024 has a goooood ring to it no?”

In another Story, Rashmika shared a glimpse of a board game, and wrote: “Let's goooooooo 2024!”

On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Animal’, which features Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role as Ranvijay Singh and Aziz Haque. Senior star Anil Kapoor also plays dual characters of Balbir Singh and Kailash Petkar. Bobby portrays the role of Abrar Haque, while Rashmika plays Geetanjali Iyengar, who is the wife of Ranbir’s character.

She next has ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, ‘Rainbow’ and ‘The Girlfriend’.

