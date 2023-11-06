Rashmika urges for immediate action against her viral deepfake video: 'This is extremely scary'

Mumbai, Nov 6 Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reacted to a reported morphed video of herself which has went viral on the social media, and called it "extremely scary", adding that we must address this as a community urgenly before anyone else gets affected by such identity theft.

Taking a strong stance against the viral deepfake video of her, Rashmika penned a long note on social media: "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary, not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."

"Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft," she added.

Earlier in the day, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a stand for his 'Goodbye' co-star Rashmika, and demanded legal action over the matter.

In response to a post on X by a user highlighting the alleged misuse of the video, the ‘Piku’ star said: "Yes this is a strong case."

"There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India.You might have seen this viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. But wait, this is a deepfake video of Zara Patel," a user named Abhishek wrote on the microblogging site.

Along with the post, he also shared the "actual" video as claimed by him.

Meanwhile, on the work front Rashmika has ‘Animal’, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor