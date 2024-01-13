Raveena Tandon lauds Anjali Anand's dance, share heartfelt memories of her father Dinesh Anand

Mumbai, Jan 13 Actress Raveena Tandon, who appeared on the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’, heaped praises on Anjali Anand, recalling fond memories of working with her late father Dinesh Anand, and called her a “daddy’s girl”.

Bringing back memories from the 90s with their performances, the contestants performed some of Raveena's iconic songs and paid tribute to her cinematic legacy in the ‘Raveena Tandon Special’.

Anjali added a touch of elegance and grace to the dance floor with her classical dance skills to the song ‘Nain Se Naino Ko Mila’, alongside choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani. With her impeccable footwork and emotive expressions, Anjali transported everyone into the world of classical dance, captivating them with her artistry.

The song is from the music album ‘Tera Chehra’ by Adnan Sami.

Raveena was mesmerised by this version of the song, and said: “When you actually see the original song, it's quite a science-fiction-themed video with the choreography in a space-like setting. But the way both of you have approached it, it's so unique; the magic you've created on this stage was remarkable.”

Talking about working with Anjali’s father Dinesh, the actress said: “I have worked so much with her (Anjali’s) daddy; we have done about five-six films together, and she must have been very young then, but I think he would be so proud right now.”

Raveena has shared the screen with Dinesh in the movie ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’.

“I can see you are a daddy's girl, just like me, so I can understand the feeling. And, I assure you, he is watching you and encouraging you every step of the way. And whatever success there is today, believe me, they are our guardian angels, guiding us in every step. Keep working hard like this. We are all proud of you,” added the ‘Mohra’ actress.

Furthermore, Raveena also talked about experimenting with her look in the song, and said: “I really liked experimenting with looks. At that time, mostly in places where songs were there, it was either chiffon sarees or salwar kameez; that was the trend. But I actually wore clothes that I would wear to college most of the time, whatever I would pick from my wardrobe, I would go and shoot in those.”

“People were scared to experiment too much and no one had short hair, always long with curls. So when this song came, I said, 'I have to do something different.' In every song, I tried to do something different, and everyone was like, 'How will you do spiky hair?' So I did front spiky hair, and there was a completely braided look, so it was a mix of open hair. I was wearing blue-green lenses, so the look was very, very futuristic. At that time, such radical looks were not very common, but the song became a big hit, and we were all happy,” added Raveena.

Impressed by the act, Judge Farah Khan said, “Beautifully choreographed, Tarun. Indian classical dance is my weakness whenever it's performed well because I can't do it, I haven't learned it, but I love to watch it. There is nothing more beautiful than Indian classical dance. Today, you both performed exceptionally well.”

“It’s good that you wore Ghunghrus, which greatly influenced your performance today. The costumes, presentation, and mirror section you both did was outstanding. Anjali, your solo was beautiful. I cannot find any faults,” added Farah.

