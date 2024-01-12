Raveena Tandon moved by Manisha Rani's dance on 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani’

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actress Raveena Tandon has appreciated the dance performance of YouTuber and social media influencer Manisha Rani on the track 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani', calling her a very genuine person, adding how the act touched her heart.

The celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is celebrating the ravishing actress Raveena in the ‘Raveena Tandon Special’.

Bringing back memories from the 90s with their performances, the contestants performed some of Raveena's iconic songs and paid tribute to her cinematic legacy.

Manisha, known for her charismatic stage presence, raised the temperature with her electrifying dance to the song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, alongside choreographer Ashutosh Pawar.

The song, which is sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, is from the 1994 action thriller ‘Mohra’, starring Raveena, alongside Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty.

Talking about her performance, Raveena said: “From what I've seen of your performances so far, you are a very genuine person. The honesty and sincerity with which you performed have really touched our hearts. Ashutosh, the choreography was very, very good. Really excellent.”

Impressed by the scintillating performance, Judge Farah Khan shared: “Manisha, I didn't think anyone could follow Raveena wearing a yellow saree. But you did it in your style, and you are a very good dancer. The little bit of belly dancing that you did, was fab and this was completely your song.”

Adding to the compliments, Judge Malaika Arora said: “Wow, Manisha, you are the queen of hearts. Your solo portion was fantastic. It's like you didn't care about anyone else. You were enjoying yourself so much; imagine how much we were enjoying watching you. This is explosive, girl. Full explosion.”

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.

