Raveena Tandon plays the unapologetically rich & powerful Indrani Kothari in ‘Karmma Calling’

Mumbai, Dec 15 Actress Raveena Tandon, who was last seen in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming series ‘Karmma Calling’. She will essay the role of Indrani Kothari in a world of glitz and glamour, filled with deceit and betrayal.

The series is based on the U.S. original series ‘Revenge’, which aired from 2011-2015.

Talking about the series, Raveena Tandon said: “Indrani Kothari believes the world is her stage and I haven’t essayed such a character in a very long time. ‘Karmma Calling’ is definitely more than what meets the eye and explores different facets of the world of the rich. Playing Indrani helped me explore more for myself as an actor. It is a never-seen-before and never done before role and I am looking forward to audience reactions. Collaborating with Ruchi Narain has been exceptional.”

Director Ruchi Narain said: “‘Karmma Calling’ is set against the backdrop of the ultra rich and affluent Kothari family and all that conspires around them in their world. The series has massive grandeur, scale and a glamorous outlook with a story that weaves in revenge, deceit, betrayals and also navigates experiences of the Kothari family. The series is definitely going to be your ‘guilty pleasure’ watch and leave you craving for more. Collaborating with Raveena Tandon and Disney+ Hotstar has been an incredible experience.”

Produced by R.A.T Films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, ‘Karmma Calling’ will drop on January 26, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar.

