Ravi Dubey opens up about his 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' character

Mumbai, Aug 22 Actor Ravi Dubey, who is coming up with a new series titled 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava', feels that his character in the show will make the audience feel as if he is someone from their own family.

The actor in the series titled 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' will be seen playing the role of a lawyer.

The actor shared about the role, his character, Sargun's feedback and much more.

Talking about the show and his character, Ravi said: "The show has a 90's vibe to it like how Govinda and Anil Kapoor sir used to do films then. My character is a lot like what they used to play, a small town boy, vibrant, full of life, witty and intelligent. Lakhan will connect with the audience. My character will make you feel as if he belongs to your own family. Every character does not give you that opportunity, some characters are aspirational."

Talking about Sargun's feedback for the series, he said: "For me Sargun's feedback matters the most, rest everyone is secondary and she has loved it. She is waiting for it to stream."

'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' is heartwarming legal drama that follows the life of Lakhan, a young lawyer defying the odds to succeed in his city.

The series will start streaming from August 21 on Jio Cinema.

