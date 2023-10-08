Ravi Teja spotted in swag-filled outfit at Mumbai airport

New Delhi, Oct 8 Actor Ravi Teja, who is best known for his work in the Telugu film industry with films such as ‘Itlu Sravani Subramanyam’ and ‘Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammay’, was recently spotted by at the T2 of the Mumbai airport while making it to his car in a full on swag-filled and stylish outfit.

The actor, who is also known as the ‘Mass Maharaja’ due to his comic timing, was all smiles as the paparazzi referred to him as ‘Anna’ and ‘Tiger’, said that the trailer for his new film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ was really good. The ‘Ravanasura’ actor did not say anything, though he did politely acknowledge the press and was more than happy to hear praises for the trailer.

The actor was accompanied by his support crew. He was seen in a pair of sunglasses, a silver pendant, a dark blue T-shirt and light blue-shredded jeans.

Making his way to the parking lot while the paparazzi were asking him for some pictures, even saying that they had been waiting at the airport for quite a while, the 55-year-old was asked by the press to stand still so that they could take some pictures.

However, the actor politely declined and simply walked up to his car while the actor’s crew told the paparazzi to move aside as the ‘Mass Maharaja’ entered the car.

Though primarily known for his comic timing, Ravi Teja is a versatile actor who can also do different roles ranging from that of a romantic, a villain, anti-hero and more.

In ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, the actor will portray the role of a cunning thief who organises a bunch of heists from back in the 1970’s and plays a cat and mouse game with the police, who are puzzled and chasing him. The movie will hit theatres on October 20, 2023.

