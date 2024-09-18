Ravindra Prasad Jaiswal appointed as India's next envoy to Albania

New Delhi [India], September 18 : Ravindra Prasad Jaiswal has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to the Republic of Albania, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Jaiswal, an Indian Foreign Service officer of batch 1999, presently serves as Joint Secretary in the Ministry, MEA said in an official release on Wednesday.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

India and Albania established diplomatic relations in 1956.

Meanwhile, V Venkataraman has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rohitkumar R Vadhwana, IFS officer of batch 2010, who is presently the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Nairobi has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Bolivia.

Sanjay Rana, IFS officer of batch 1996 presently Ambassador of India to Bulgaria, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Morocco.

