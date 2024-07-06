Ready to conclude FTA deal that works for both sides: UK PM Starmer tells PM Modi

London [UK], July 6 : Newly elected United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appreciated latter's leadership on key global challenges and expressed his enthusiasm for finalising a free trade agreement with India.

The leaders exchanged congratulations on their respective election wins, and reflected on the strength of the relationship between the UK and India.

"Discussing the Free Trade Agreement, the Prime Minister said he stood ready to conclude a deal that worked for both sides. The leaders hoped to meet at the earliest opportunity," the release by UK PMO stated.

Keir Starmer said that, he looked forward to further deepening the strong and respectful relationship between India and the UK. He also welcomed Prime Minister Modi's leadership on key global challenges, such as climate change and economic growth.

The two leaders discussed the importance of the living bridge between the UK and India, and the 2030 roadmap. They also agreed there were a wide range of areas across defence and security, critical and emerging technology, and climate change, for the two countries to deepen cooperation on, the statement added.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Keir Starmer on his victory with the remarkable win the general elections.

PM Modi said that the two countries were committed to deepening economic ties. During the telephonic conversation with Starmer, he also invited him for an early visit to India.

"Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust - economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Labour Party won a huge mandate in the UK elections and has come to power after 14 years of Conservative rule.

Starmer, a former barrister who entered Parliament in 2015, assumed Labour leadership in 2020.

In his first speech outside 10, Downing Street, Starmer promised to serve all citizens, regardless of who they voted for and assured that the process of change would start immediately to "rebuild Britain."

