"Ready to enhance communication with India, increase mutual trust": Chinese Foreign Ministry

Beijing [China], October 8 : After President Droupadi Murmu sent messages to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 75th anniversary of China, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning emphasised the country's willingness to strengthen communication and mutual trust with India, aiming to promote a stable development of the China-India relationship.

The remarks by Mao came while she was addressing a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

Responding to the congratulatory message sent by President Murmu to Chinese President Xi on the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Mao said, "Recently, leaders of neighbouring countries in Asia, including Indian President Droupadi Murmu, sent messages or letters of congratulations to President Xi Jinping on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. We express our appreciation for that."

She further said, "China attaches importance to President Murmu's remarks on the China-India relations. We stand ready to enhance communication with India, increase mutual trust and jointly promote the sound and steady development of China-India relations."

Notably, on September 27, President Murmu in her message emphasised the significance of fostering peaceful and stable relations, stating, "As two large neighbours with many common developmental challenges and shared regional interests, it is important that we work towards peaceful and stable relations between our two countries."

In her communication, President Murmu expressed a desire to enhance bilateral cooperation, saying, "I look forward to working with you to realise a mutually beneficial relationship and leverage our respective strengths for the benefit of people of both countries and the region and world."

Meanwhile, elaborating further on the disengagement process going on between India and China, Mao said that the two nations have successfully disengaged in four key areas, including the Galwan Valley. She said, "China and India maintain close communication on issues concerning the border areas through diplomatic and military channels, and the two countries have realised disengagement in four areas in the Western sector of the China-India border, including the Galwan Valley."

"The situation on the China-India border is currently stable on the whole. At the recent 31st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs (WMCC), the two sides further narrowed down differences, expanded common understandings and agreed to find early resolution to the situation on the border," Mao added further.

Earlier on September 13, Mao had spoken about the disengagement process and said, "In recent years, front-line armies of the two countries have realised disengagement in four areas in the Western sector of the China-India border, including the Galwan Valley. The China-India border situation is generally stable and under control."

