"Ready to take India-EU relationship to next level...": PM Modi thanks European Commission President for birthday wishes

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for her wishes on his birthday and reaffirmed the commitment to take forward the India-European Union relationship to the next level.

PM Modi, who had telephone conversation with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, also expressed his happiness about the 'New Strategic EU-India Agenda' adopted today.

He said India is committed to an early and peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

"Always a pleasure to speak to President Ursula von der Leyen. Thank you for your warm birthday greetings. Delighted to know about the 'New Strategic EU-India Agenda' adopted today. India is ready to take the India-EU relationship to the next level. It is our shared commitment, shared goal, and shared responsibility. We remain committed to an early and peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," PM Modi said in a post on X.

EU has proposed a new strategic agenda to raise bilateral relations with India to a higher level.

The European Commission and the High Representative adopted a Joint Communication outlining a "New Strategic EU-India Agenda", marking a significant milestone in EU-India relations.

This initiative, announced by President Ursula von der Leyen in her Political Guidelines for 2024-2029, aims to deepen, broaden, and better coordinate bilateral cooperation, enhance prosperity and security for both partners, and help tackle major global challenges.

"Now is the time to focus on reliable partners and double down on partnerships rooted in shared interests and guided by common values. With our new EU-India strategy, we are taking our relationship to the next level. Advancing trade, investment and talent mobility. Strengthening our joint economic security. Advancing the clean transition and driving innovation together. Deepening our industrial cooperation in defence. Europe is already India's biggest trading partner, and we are committed to finalising our Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. Europe is open for business. And we are ready to invest in our shared future with India," President Ursula von der Leyen said, according to a press release.

Following the college's visit to India in February, the joint communication outlines the EU's strategic vision for enhancing cooperation with New Delhi. It identifies five areas of shared interest and complementary strengths, building on existing ties while addressing areas that present potential for increased engagement.

Wishes have poured in from across the world on PM Modi's birthday. Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni are among leaders who conveyed their best wishes to PM Modi.

