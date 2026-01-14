"Ready to work hand-in-hand with India to keep region secure," says Malaysian defence delegation head

New Delhi [India], January 14 : India and Malaysia on Wednesday co-chaired the Asian Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus Expert Working Group Meeting on Counter Terrorism.

During this meeting, the Malaysian Delegation head, Dato' Muhamma Ammir Bin Haron, said that Malaysia stands ready to work with India to ensure the region remains secure.

Speaking to ANI, Dato' Muhamma Ammir Bin Haron said, "We are ready to work hand in hand with India to ensure that our region remains secure."

He added, "We have full participation from ADMM-Plus and ASEAN countries, and we hope to move our agenda on counterterrorism forward. We work across the globe to help ensure peace and stability in the region, not against any particular country."

In his remarks at the meeting, Dato' Muhamma Ammir Bin Haron said, "Malaysia is privileged to continue serving alongside India as co-chair of the ADMM-Plus Expert Working Group meeting on counterterrorism. This reflects our shared commitment to strengthen peace, stability and collective security across our region. India's constructive engagement and vast experience in counterterrorism will continue to enrich our efforts."

Highlighting India's role in ASEAN, Ammir said, "India remains a valued strategic partner to ASEAN. We are ready to work hand in hand with India and Asian countries to ensure that our region remains secure and prepared for the challenge ahead."

"Last year Malaysia had the honour of hosting the Asian Defence Ministers' informal meeting. Malaysia is pleased to share that the secretary general of Malaysian defence is set to visit India from 7 to 9 September this year for the Malaysia-India Defence Corporation community meeting. We hope this visit will further strengthen the cooperation and defence policy dialogue," he added.

The meeting of the 16th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus Experts Working Group (EWG) on Counter Terrorism (CT) and the Final Planning Conference for the Table Top Exercise are scheduled from January 14 to 16, as per a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

The ADMM-Plus serves as a platform for practical cooperation among the participating countries' defence establishments. It currently focuses on seven areas of practical cooperation, namely maritime security, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, peacekeeping operations, military medicine, humanitarian mine action and cyber security. The EWGs have been established to facilitate cooperation in these seven areas, the statement added.

