"Ready to work with G7, regional nations for democracy restoration in Venezuela": Japan PM

Tokyo [Japan], January 4 : In the wake of the strikes in Venezuela, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Sunday said that Japan stands ready to closely coordinate with G7 countries and the regional partners to advance diplomatic efforts toward the restoration of democracy in the South American country.

In a post on X on Sunday, she said the Japanese government is prioritising the safety of Japanese nationals while closely coordinating with relevant countries to address the situation.

She added, "Regarding the situation in Venezuela, the Japanese government has consistently emphasised the importance of restoring democracy in Venezuela as soon as possible."

Noting that Japan has traditionally respected fundamental values and principles such as freedom, democracy, and the rule of law, she said, "Based on this consistent position of our country, the Japanese government will continue to closely coordinate with relevant countries, including G7 and regional nations, to ensure the utmost protection of Japanese nationals, while advancing diplomatic efforts toward the restoration of democracy in Venezuela and the stabilization of the situation."

ベネズエラでの事案を受け、日本政府としては、私の指示の下、邦人の安全確保を最優先としつつ、関係国と緊密に連携して対応にあたっています。 ベネズエラ情勢については、日本政府として、これまでも、一刻も早くベネズエラにおける民主主義が回復されることの重要性を訴えてきました。… — 高市早苗 (@takaichi_sanae) January 4, 2026

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington had carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela" and that the deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country.

Trump also posted a photograph on Truth Social showing Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his capture.

Video footage later released by the White House-affiliated Rapid Response showed Maduro in handcuffs during a staged perp walk.

In the footage, he was seen wishing law enforcement authorities "Happy New Year" and "Good Night" as he was led into custody.

Following the attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep alarm over the situation in Venezuela, warning that the developments could have profound implications for the wider region.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, Guterres said that, irrespective of the situation in Venezuela, such actions set a dangerous precedent and underscored the need for full respect for international law by all parties, including adherence to the UN Charter.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to convene an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the recent military operation and capture of the deposed Venezuelan dictator, Nicolas Maduro and his wife by the United States.

According to the Council presidency, the meeting is scheduled for 10 am (local time) under the agenda of "Threats to international peace and security".

"The presidency intends to hold the emergency meeting on Monday morning at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT)," said the spokeswoman for the Somali Permanent Mission to the UN, Khadija Ahmed, as quoted by Xinhua.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor