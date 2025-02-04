Readying for war, the PLA burrows underground and hardens air bases

Hong Kong, February 4 : Chairman Xi Jinping is very serious in his admonitions that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) should get ready for war. Such preparations are literally and very visibly seen in the hardening of military air bases and the construction of a brand new command complex to protect personnel against bombardment.

Satellite imagery reveals numerous projects to fortify PLA facilities, but the most startling of all is a brand new command complex currently under construction some 25-30km west-southwest of the center of capital city Beijing.

In late January the Financial Times broke the news of this massive facility presumably designed to act as a wartime command-and-control center for the PLA. The site covers approximately 1,500 acres, and is ten times larger than the Pentagon.

Satellite imagery shows deep holes burrowed into the ground, which will eventually house hardened bunkers, likely strong enough to resist nuclear attack. Once completed, it will be the world's largest military command center. Already, some observers have dubbed it Beijing Military City, and more than 100 cranes are at work there daily.

The building site measures some 4km across, and dispersing the facility over a wider area, as well as burrowing deep into the ground, helps ensure greater survivability when under attack. Although it is impossible to verify all details about the new complex at present, it appears there are several underground nodes connected by subterranean passageways, with perhaps even its own subway network.

Could analysts be mistaken, however, and the whole area be nothing more than a residential site? The location certainly stands out given the dearth of large, new residential real estate construction sites, as China wilts under a sharp economic slump.

Notably, there is no commercial advertising or marketing associated with any new development in this particular area near Beijing. Furthermore, the Chinese internet is silent on what is happening at this worksite, and all this is evidence that a top-secret project is being built on behalf of the military.

Although there are no military guards at the huge construction site, public access is prohibited all around, with checkpoints ensuring no interlopers can gain access. Neither photographs nor drones are allowed, and nearby hiking and tourist sites are now off limits.

Houses in the adjacent Qinglonghu area were being bulldozed to make way for this new development too. Construction at the sprawling site began in mid-2024, with the coordinates 39°49'7.65"N 116° 3'58.22"E marking its approximate midpoint.

Such a large-scale effort should not come as a surprise, as the Chinese Communist Party goes all out to mark the PLA's 100th anniversary in 2027. By that date, Xi wants to have the capability of attacking Taiwan. Literally, Xi has ordered the PLA to "accelerate the integrated development of mechanization, informatization and intelligentization, while boosting the speed of modernization in military theories, organizations, personnel and weapons and equipment".

At the time of writing, China's Foreign Ministry had failed to make any comment on the existence or purpose of the new construction. The Chinese Embassy in Washington had told the Financial Times it was "not aware of the details", and also stressed that China was "committed to the path of peaceful development and a defense policy that is defensive in nature."

Currently, the major secure headquarters for the PLA, and for the top body led by Xi, the Central Military Commission (CMC), is located in the Western Hills of Beijing at the approximate coordinates of 40°0'39.27"N 116°14'10.70"E. Also known as the Joint Combat Command Center, this large but dated underground fortress was constructed decades ago during the Cold War.

At this stage, it appears the new complex will supplant the role of Western Hills, as it will surely be better protected against American weapons such as so-called "bunker buster" bombs and even nuclear

weapons.

Another important upgrade at the new site will be modern digital and communication systems integrated into the facility from the beginning. This complex thus looks to be a kind of "doomsday bunker" for China. A lack of jointness has always been a major weakness of the PLA, but such a command center would oversee every aspect of the PLA's activities, especially control of combat forces in wartime.

In its expose of the new underground facility near Beijing, the Financial Times quoted Dennis Wilder, former head of China analysis for the CIA, as saying, "If confirmed, this new advanced underground command bunker for the military leadership, including President Xi as the Chairman of the CMC, signals Beijing's intent to build not only a world-class conventional force but also an advanced nuclear warfighting capability."

In fact, Xi is expanding the capability of the PLA Rocket Force (PLARF) at an unprecedented clip. China now has more than 600 operational nuclear warheads, but by 2030 the PLARF will have a predicted 1,000 nuclear warheads, and with even more to come after that. The PLA also has the world's leading arsenal of hypersonic missiles, and it possesses approximately 400 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) that can reach the US mainland.

The Pentagon's report, "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China 2024", was published last December. It confirmed three new missile silo fields deep inside China that contain 320 silos for ICBMs, plus China is likely doubling DF-5 liquid-propellant ICBM numbers to 50 silos. The US expects the DF-41 ICBM to be deployed in silos and on railways, in addition to known road- mobile launchers.

Furthermore, China is nowadays keeping some nuclear forces on heightened alert for an early-warning counterstrike posture, what Washington calls "launch on warning". As part of China's bold and unexplained expansion of nuclear weapons, it appears the nation is also developing a large laser-ignited fusion research center in Mianyang, a town in Sichuan Province.

This elaborate research facility will assist design work on nuclear weapons, as well as exploration of clean power generation. Satellite images show the existence four newly built and outlying arms that house laser bays, as well as a central experimental bay likely containing a target chamber with hydrogen isotopes. With such a facility, high-powered lasers compress and heat fuel in order to achieve nuclear fusion, without resorting to actual nuclear detonations.

The facility is located at the coordinates 31°32'41.60"N 104°44'27.48"E. It resembles the USA's National Ignition Facility, but is approximately 50% bigger. Such laser- induced fusion and subcritical experiments are crucial to maintain safe and reliable nuclear arsenals.

Decker Eveleth, a researcher at the US-based research organization CNA Corp, commented, "A couple of thoughts: first, you could argue that this construction effort is good as it indicates that China is not planning on relying on future nuclear weapons tests. Such a facility strengthens the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty."

Nonetheless, Eveleth added, "On the other hand, such a facility will potentially allow China to develop and field new and more sophisticated nuclear weapon designs, including more miniaturized warheads. That has some implications for the future of China's posture, if they choose to go down that road."

Moving on to other military structures in China, the PLA has been busily constructing hardened shelters to protect aircraft and equipment across numerous air bases. Studying this issue, the Hudson Institute published a report entitled "Concrete Sky: Air Base Hardening in the Western Pacific" last month.

The authors, Thomas H. Shugart and Timothy A. Walton, noted that US "airfields face a threat of severe Chinese military attack. PLA strike forces of aircraft, ground-based missile launchers, surface and subsurface vessels, and special forces can attack US aircraft and their supporting systems at airfields globally, including in the continental United States."

They posited that in the event of a conflict with China in the Indo-Pacific, "the overwhelming majority of US aircraft losses would likely occur on the ground at airfields (and that the losses could be ruinous)".

Furthermore, they lamented that "the US military has devoted relatively little attention, and few resources, to countering these threats compared to developing modern aircraft". Shugart and Walton continued, "The People's Republic of China (PRC) expects airfields to come under heavy attack in a potential conflict, and has made major investments to defend, expand and fortify them.

In the past decade, China has pursued a nationwide and systematic effort to improve the resiliency of its air bases. The PLA has more than doubled its hardened aircraft shelters (HAS) and unhardened individual aircraft shelters (IAS) at military airfields, giving China more than 3,000 total aircraft shelters - not including civil or commercial airfields."

In around 2010, the PLA had approximately 370 HASs, but that number now exceeds 800. Non-hardened shelters have also more than doubled, from 1,100 to 2,300+.

Most of these improvements have been at bases near China's borders, particularly in the east, south and west. Such a proliferation of hardened shelters is enough to house and hide the vast majority of Chinese combat aircraft. Not only that, but, "China has also added 20 runways and more than 40 runway-length taxiways, and increased its ramp area nationwide by almost 75%." China now has 134 air bases within 1,000nm of the Taiwan Strait that contain more than 650 HASs and almost 2,000 non-hardened IASs.

By comparison, the USA has added just two HASs, 41 IASs, one runway, one taxiway and 17% more ramp area in an area within 1,000nm of Taiwan, excluding facilities in South Korea. At present, the American military has access to just a third of the level of China's military airfield capacity within a radius of 1,000nm of Taiwan.

The Hudson Institute report therefore concluded: "Overall, this creates an imbalance in which PLA forces would need to fire far fewer 'shots' to suppress or destroy US, allied and partner airfields than the converse.

This imbalance ranges from approximately 25% if the US employed military airfields in Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan, to as great as 88% if it employed only military airfields in Japan.

Operationally, this could make air operations in a conflict significantly easier to sustain for the PRC than for the United States; strategically, this destabilizing asymmetry risks incentivizing the PRC to exercise a first-mover advantage. China could initiate a conflict if it sees an opportunity to nullify adversary airpower on the ramp."

The authors clearly warned of two things. "First, the PRC clearly expects its airfields to come under heavy attack in a potential conflict and has made major investments to defend, expand and fortify them. Second, the United States' investments have been much smaller in scale and scope and are misaligned with the severe threat environment facing US forces."

If Xi decides to attack Taiwan, he will require, and seek, air dominance by using a surprise attack to paralyze enemy air forces whilst they are still on the ground. The PLA has been developing the ability to do this, with major investment in long-range strike aircraft like the H-6K that can carry cruise missiles, as well as building up a vast stock of ballistic missiles able to target airfields in places like Japan and the Philippines. The PLARF possesses an estimated 1,300 medium-range ballistic missiles plus 500 intermediate-range ballistic missiles that could reach Guam.

There is no doubt that China can hold the USA under serious threat of bombardment. The Hudson Institute report stated, "These activities are consistent with PLA expectations that US or other forces will attack the PRC from multiple azimuths in a Taiwan-related conflict or other scenarios. Accordingly, more effective airfields near China's borders would help improve its ability to generate aircraft to guard its airspace, as well as to sustain offensive strike operations under attack.

It has also hardened and expanded some airfields deep inside its borders, where the expected

enemy attack density will be lower and, in turn, where it can conduct heavier maintenance on aircraft more securely." The PLA has also improved airfield reconstitution capabilities for repairing damage after an attack, including hiring private contractors.

The signs are worrying. The PLA is burrowing underground, and hardening facilities above ground, in readiness for conflict with an adversary like the USA. It certainly does not look like China is "committed to the path of peaceful development."

