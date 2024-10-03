"Reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel," US President Biden says

Washington DC [US], October 3 : US President Joe Biden said that he discussed Iran's attack on Israel with the G7 leaders.

Biden said that he reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security.

In a post on X, Biden said, "This morning, I joined a call with G7 leaders to discuss Iran's unacceptable attack against Israel and to coordinate a response to this attack, including new sanctions. I reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security."

Biden wished Rosh Hashanah, or Jewish New Year, and wished that the people be uplifted by the hope a new year brings.

In a post on X, he said, "Tonight, millions in the United States, Israel, and around the world will celebrate Rosh Hashanah. This year's holidays come at a time of conflict and remembrance of painful losses. But I know that even with heavy hearts, the Jewish people have unbreakable spirits. During this time of reflection, may you be uplifted by the hope a new year brings. Shana Tovah U'Metukah."

The Israel Defence Forces' Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, stated that IDF soldiers will observe the holiday in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Judea, Samaria, and along all borders.

Halevi emphasised that the holiday is incomplete without the hostages, stressing the IDF's determination to bring them back from Gaza.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "IDF soldiers will mark the holiday in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Judea, Samaria, and on all borders, with reinforced forces and heightened readiness. We are fighting, and we know this holiday is not complete without the hostages."

Iran launched approximately 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday, targeting civilian areas and endangering lives. Thanks to proper civilian response and advanced defences, the damage was relatively minor. "We will respond; we know how to identify critical targets and strike with precision and power," Halevi said in his statement.

