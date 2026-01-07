"Really see Luxembourg as a very important partner...": EAM Jaishankar on meeting Deputy PM Xavier Bettel

Luxembourg City [Luxembourg], January 7 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) met Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel. The two leaders held discussions on the longstanding bilateral ties and key areas for collaboration, including in FinTech, space and Artificial Intelligence.

In his remarks, EAM Jaishankar said, "We now have 78 years of our relationship, and we've come a long way. For us, we really see Luxembourg as a very important partner in itself but also with the European Union."

He praised Bettel for the role he has played in shaping the relationship and how he has been an advocate for deepening ties between the two countries.

"The influence you have in shaping that larger relationship, the support that you extend, that is something which is of great value to us, and I thank you because I know in many ways you've been very much an advocate of deepening the ties between India and the European Union", EAM said.

Regarding the bilateral ties between India and Luxembourg, Jaishankar remarked that while the two countries have a strong trade account, there are several issues where they can deepen collaboration.

"I think many of the interesting issues of our times- FinTech, space, the entire digital world, AI these are all issues where I think we can elaborate much more productively than we've done".

Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, he said, "An excellent meeting with DPM & FM @Xavier_Bettel in Luxembourg today. Had a warm interaction, covering our bilateral cooperation and the global situation. Specifically discussed finance, investments, digital, AI, space and talent mobility. As well as continued deepening of India - EU ties. Appreciate his personal interest in explaining Luxembourg's heritage and tradition."

The visit underscores India's continued engagement with its European partners and its commitment to deepening strategic and diplomatic ties, at a time when negotiations between India and the European Union on a long-pending Free Trade Agreement have entered a "decisive phase."

